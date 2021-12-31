ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Eat your heart out…

Anjum Ibrahim 31 Dec 2021

“I am aware that all economists who have ever held a position in the federal government — are against granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) but I am not.”

“You being contrary?”

“Hey to be contrary is the mark of a leader…”

“Who said that? The Khan as far as I am aware hasn’t yet turned his formidable philosophical capacity to this issue yet…”

“You being facetious?”

“Hell no — Socrates, Kant, Descartes, Nietzsche, Marx — to name just a few — eat your heart out.”

“They probably are eating their heart out anyway I am for SBP autonomy because I don’t want ever want an accountant, read Ishaq Dar, to dictate policy to the SBP, read keep the rupee over-valued, to cater to his flawed policies for over four years, and keep the discount rate in the negative territory…”

“But don’t you think consultations between Finance and SBP through the fiscal and monetary policy coordination board was essentially a positive…”

“From an economist’s perspective the autonomy of the central bank would ensure a divorce between monetary and debt management and considering the Ministry’s poor debt management capacities…”

“So you think the divorce is…is…”

“Stop no examples please – anyway I want to say two things. First the focus must be to identify a selection process for the Governor, I mean it shouldn’t be based on an arbitrary selection or just because an applicant hosted a Player, with a capital P, in his home, and an entire team of men and women of integrity….and…wait let me finish…and don’t forget the constitution set up the National Economic Council…”

“And look where that led this country’s economy! In any case Pakistanis do not fully understand the distinction between letter and spirit - I mean notwithstanding the definition in the constitution of Sadiq, which may not fit Ayaz Sadiq, and Amin, which may not fit Amin Gandapur…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Anyway my second point is what all the economists and analysts are forgetting: in this country there is a distinction between de facto and de jure — this is why however good a policy, it is rarely implemented or however poor the performance…”

“Hush.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

