LIBOR interbank offered rates

28 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (August 27, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07575 0.07850 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08413 0.08538 0.11250 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08463 0.08788 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09863 0.10013 0.20450 0.09863
Libor 3 Month 0.12075 0.13075 0.25388 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15788 0.15463 0.30988 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23538 0.23525 0.44525 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
