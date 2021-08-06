THE RUPEE: More gains

KARACHI: On Thursday PKR went up further against USD in interbank market for second consecutive day after a string of recent losses. It also went up against USD and Euro in open market. In global markets, dollar was ready to push higher after comments from US Federal Reserve that conditions for rate hike could be met in late 2022. Euro however was flat as possibilities of policy tightening went down in Europe.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 163.20 and 163.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 163.30 and 163.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 191.50 and 193 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 44.10 and 44.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling as well closing at 43.10 and 43.35 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 163.30 Open Offer Rs 163.80 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 163.20 Offer Rate Rs 163.30 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Thursday.

According to the local currency dealers, the greenback lost 20 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 163.10 against the opening rate of Rs 163.30 whereas it firmly closed for selling at Rs 227.40.

Moreover, the rupee could not stabilize its worth as it continued to move both ways against the pound sterling. At the close, the British currency was bought and sold at Rs 225.10 and Rs 227.40 against Wednesday's closing trend of Rs 225.70 and Rs 227.30 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee showed recovery signs against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs 164.30 (buying) and Rs 164.40 (selling) against last rate of Rs 164.70(buying) and Rs 164.80(selling).

It closed at Rs 164.30 (buying) and Rs 164.40 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021