BOARD MEETINGS
09 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 09-06-2021 15:00
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 10-06-2021 18:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 10-06-2021 14:45
Hum Network Limited 14-06-2021 12:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 14-06-2021 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 14-06-2021 11:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-06-2021 09:00
