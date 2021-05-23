Pakistan
The Weather
23 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 22, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 23, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 33-24 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 45-25 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-16 (°C) 04-00 (%) 24-13 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 36-23 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 31-21 (ºC) 55-00 (%)
Quetta 32-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 29-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-22 (°C) 01-00 (%) 27-19 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:13 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:43 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
