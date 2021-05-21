Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 20, 2021) and the forecast for Friday (May 21, 2021)....
21 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 20, 2021) and the forecast for Friday (May 21, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 41-43 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 41-43 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Karachi 36-38 (ºC) 30-40 (%) 36-38 (ºC) 45-55 (%)
Lahore 38-26 (°C) 60-40 (%) 37-25 (°C) 60-40 (%)
Larkana 42-44 (ºC) 15-25 (%) 42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-43 (ºC) 40-50 (%) 42-44 (ºC) 40-50 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-15 (°C) 75-40 (%) 31-15 (°C) 75-40 (%)
Peshawar 35-37 (ºC) 35-40 (%) 35-37 (ºC) 40-45 (%)
Quetta 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%) 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-24 (°C) 60-60 (%) 35-32 (°C) 60-60 (%)
Sukkur 42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:12 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:44 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.