Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 17, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 18, 2021)....
Recorder Report 18 May 2021

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 17, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 18, 2021).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%)        43-45 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Karachi           41-43 (ºC) 10-20 (%)        37-39 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
Lahore            39-26 (°C) 60-00 (%)        38-26 (°C) 60-00 (%)
Larkana           40-42 (ºC) 15-25 (%)        40-42 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
Mirpurkhas        42-44 (ºC) 40-50 (%)        42-44 (ºC) 40-50 (%)
Muzaffarabad      32-16 (°C) 70-20 (%)        33-16 (°C) 70-10 (%)
Peshawar          35-37 (ºC) 35-40 (%)        35-37 (ºC) 40-45 (%)
Quetta            13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)        13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)
Rawalpindi        35-21 (°C) 60-40 (%)        35-22 (°C) 60-60 (%)
Sukkur            41-43 (ºC) 15-25 (%)        40-42 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:11 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:45 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

