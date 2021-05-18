Pakistan
The Weather
18 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 17, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 18, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 43-45 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Karachi 41-43 (ºC) 10-20 (%) 37-39 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
Lahore 39-26 (°C) 60-00 (%) 38-26 (°C) 60-00 (%)
Larkana 40-42 (ºC) 15-25 (%) 40-42 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-44 (ºC) 40-50 (%) 42-44 (ºC) 40-50 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-16 (°C) 70-20 (%) 33-16 (°C) 70-10 (%)
Peshawar 35-37 (ºC) 35-40 (%) 35-37 (ºC) 40-45 (%)
Quetta 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%) 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-21 (°C) 60-40 (%) 35-22 (°C) 60-60 (%)
Sukkur 41-43 (ºC) 15-25 (%) 40-42 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:11 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
