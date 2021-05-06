KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 04-05-2021 17:00 Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Ltd 07-05-2021 16:00 Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd 07-05-2021 11:30 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 07-05-2021 10:30 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 08-05-2021 10:30 =========================================================

