Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 5, 2021)....
05 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 5, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 38-21 (°C) 40-00 (%) 37-25 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-16 (°C) 65-00 (%) 26-14 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-23 (ºC) 50-00 (%) 32-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 24-11 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 24-11 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 32-21 (°C) 40-00 (%) 30-22 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:04 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:53 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.