KSE-100 Index edges down: BRIndex100 slips

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, it closed on a negative note due to selling, mainly by local investors.

BRIndex100 lost 11.24 points or 0.23 percent to close at 4,862.94 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,895.55 and intraday low of 4,856.65 points. Volumes stood at 324.900 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 151.84 points or 0.59 percent to close at 25,702.50 points with total daily turnover of 164.806 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index decreased by 81.04 points or 0.18 percent to close at 45,230.18 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 347.665 million shares as compared to 341.889 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $1.227 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 19 billion to Rs 7.903 trillion. Out of total 374 active scrips, 218 closed in negative and 134 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 73.577 million shares and gained Rs 0.92 to close at Rs 12.37 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 1.56 with 64.880 million shares. Sapphire Textile and Nestle Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 61.05 and Rs 41.49 respectively to close at Rs 875.05 and Rs 5851.49 while Bhanero Textile and AKD Capital were the top losers declining by Rs 54.90 and Rs 35.01 respectively to close at Rs 895.00 and Rs 440.11.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 20.84 points or 0.23 percent to close at 8,941.74 points with total turnover of 2.808 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 46.58 points or 0.64 percent to close at 7,264.81 points with 5.069 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 28.0 points or 0.33 percent to close at 8,567.00 points with 11.938 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 25.53 points or 0.46 percent to close at 5,496.36 points with 4.892 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 6.8 points or 0.17 percent to close at 3,983.86 points with 12.843 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,937.01 points, down 28.9 points or 0.73 percent with 187.609 million shares.

“After trading between a high and a low of 45,447 and 45,174, the KSE-100 Index closed the session at 45,230, losing 81 points”, Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said. Total volume traded for the day was recorded at 348 million shares where top contributors were TELE (up 8.0 percent), WTL (up 5.4 percent), HUMNL (down 4.3 percent), GGL (down 6.7 percent), TRG (down 1.0 percent), PRL (down 2.0 percent) and NETSOL (down 3.8 percent).

Volatility remained in the market amid profit taking at the bourse. Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) continued on a positive trajectory in February, with 4.85 percent growth compared to the same month last year. For the first eight months of FY21, the LSM growth now stands at 7.45 percent on year-on-year basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021