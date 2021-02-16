KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 15, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,970.43 High: 4,992.00 Low: 4,939.70 Net Change: (+) 62.81 Volume ('000): 441,145 Value ('000): 23,214,716 Makt Cap 1,418,605,118,484 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,296.09 NET CH. (+) 91.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,010.62 NET CH. (+) 42.80 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,843.47 NET CH. (-) 25.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,305.65 NET CH. (+) 93.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,376.14 NET CH. (+) 103.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-February-2021 ====================================

