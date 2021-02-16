Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
16 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 15, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,970.43
High: 4,992.00
Low: 4,939.70
Net Change: (+) 62.81
Volume ('000): 441,145
Value ('000): 23,214,716
Makt Cap 1,418,605,118,484
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,296.09
NET CH. (+) 91.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,010.62
NET CH. (+) 42.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,843.47
NET CH. (-) 25.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,305.65
NET CH. (+) 93.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,376.14
NET CH. (+) 103.87
------------------------------------
As on: 15-February-2021
====================================
