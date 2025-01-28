PARTLY FACETIOUS Difference between loyalty and competence

“I would like to point out that loyalty is not always equivalent to competence…” “Especially when expertise is required. See if you want to deal with the energy crisis you need sector experts or else you will sign off on contracts that favour the other party as opposed to you.”

“Hey, load shedding was at an all-time high in 2014 and to slay the load shedding dragon required…”

“But you didn’t slay the load shedding dragon, you put it to sleep - beauty sleep is how I put it – the dragon woke up rested and rearing to go.”

“OK, OK, the bills are simply exorbitant for most of us today and whether we slash taxes on electricity or we try to browbeat Independent Power Producers (IPPs) into agreeing not to take capacity payments as per the contracts signed by the government, and take payment only for electricity actually bought…”

“That works with local not foreign IPPs right?”

“That reminds me, what does the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) has in common with The Brown Pope?”

“They are both senators, aren’t they?”

“Well, they have two things in common. One they are both engaged in matters relating to foreign affairs – the GPS in non-critical countries and the Brown Pope in one country that is critical. And second, both senators represent a one-man constituency.”

“Right, Parveen Rashid is also a senator…”

“Hey, it’s been years now, so get a new keyboard or…”

“Or what?”

“Or I will sic Muhammad Ali on you.”

“Isn’t he the guy who is negotiating with the local IPPs, though the problem is with foreign IPPs?”

“Look at the glass as half full – he is well connected and I heard that Parvez Rashid has sought his assistance to deal with people like you…”

“People like me who can’t even afford a new keyboard! But I don’t agree, remember GPS was fired as federal minister to appease the stakeholders. However, the new Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) can be invoked…”

“Hmmm, anyway, The Brown Pope is back in town, and he says he went to the US to engage with the new administration on terrorism….”

“But he was unable to meet with any relevant member of the incoming US administration. The fault I grant you is that of the dratted officials at our Embassy…”

“I heard he did meet with Donald Lu.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway, one suggestion: perhaps not senators but career diplomats can be used to better effect.”

“I can see beggars riding on account of wishes have become horses.”

