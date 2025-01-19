Security forces kill 5 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Afghan border: ISPR

Pakistan security forces killed five terrorists who were trying to infiltrate through Afghan border, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

“On night 18/19 January, movement of a group of Khwarij [terrorists], who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell,” it added.

Zhob is a district in the northwestern part of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Islamabad has consistently been asking interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Last month, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to defuse prevailing tension, strengthen bilateral relations, and promote trade and economic ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Pakistan’s Special Representative, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq dashed to Kabul on a two-day official visit then and held consecutive crucial meetings with key Afghan ministers and traders. He also met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

“Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” ISPR statement read on Sunday.