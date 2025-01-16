22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Security forces have killed twenty-two militants and injured eighteen Khawrij in Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) conducted in the Tirah area of Khyber District since December 14, 2024, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday that numerous terrorist incidents have recently occurred in Tirah, Khyber District, targeting both security forces and innocent civilians, which resulted in several casualties.

“In response to these heinous acts, security forces are conducting extensive Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in the area against the Khawrij,” the statement read.

Since December 14, 2024, security forces have successfully neutralized twenty-two Khawrij and injured eighteen others during various IBOs, the ISPR added.

These operations will continue until peace is restored in the area and the Khawrij have been eliminated.

The statement emphasized that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the country.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased recently, with the country accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing refuge to TTP militants responsible for cross-border attacks.

Last month, the federal government reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the TTP, the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, and fostering diplomatic engagement.