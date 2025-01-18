AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Markets Print 2025-01-18

China, HK stocks end the week higher on better economic data

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday and ended the week with gains as a slew of better-than-expected Chinese economic data lifted sentiment.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng added 0.3%.

The CSI300 and Hang Seng closed the week 2.1% and 2.7% higher, respectively.

China’s economy ended 2024 on better footing than expected, helped by a flurry of stimulus measures. The economy grew 5.4% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, significantly beating analysts’ expectations and marking the quickest rise since the second quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, industrial output grew 6.2% from a year earlier in December, beating expectations and marked the fastest growth since April.

Technology and semiconductor shares led gains in China and Hong Kong as investors traded around themes of independent innovation amid the threat of a new trade war with the United States.

China’s tech and semiconductor indexes rose 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

In Hong Kong, China’s top chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) surged nearly 10%, hovering near its highest since July 2020.

Real estate stocks were roughly flat after official data showed China’s new home prices stopped falling month-on-month in December for the first time in 18 months.

China Vanke fell as much as 9% on Friday following reports that authorities had detained its chief executive. However, the stock pared some losses later in the day.

