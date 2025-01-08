AIRLINK 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.36%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
FCCL 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
FFL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.66%)
FLYNG 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
HUBC 130.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
OGDC 219.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
PAEL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
PTC 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.71%)
SEARL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.61%)
SYM 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.29%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,096 Increased By 17.2 (0.14%)
BR30 36,525 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.21%)
KSE100 116,292 Increased By 239.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 36,644 Increased By 66.4 (0.18%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower amid inflation worries

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 11:03am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street declines after a batch of upbeat US economic data raised concerns that sticky inflation could slow the Federal Reserve’s pace of monetary easing.

The Nikkei index declined 0.6% to 39,843.84, as of 0153 GMT, with 163 of its 225 components falling, 60 rising and two trading flat.

The broader Topix index slid 0.75%, with growth shares dropping 0.92%, compared with a 0.57% slide for value shares The US S&P 500 sank 1.1% on Tuesday, after a report showed services sector activity accelerated in December, with a measure tracking input prices surging to a nearly two-year high.

Interest rate-sensitive tech shares slid, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropping 1.9%.

Chip shares initially fell in Tokyo, but many rebounded over the course of the morning, with Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani pointing to Nvidia’s presentation at CES overnight for generating new buzz for the sector.

“In the end, expectations for AI, chips and everything of that sort continue to be high,” he said.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

He also flagged the psychological line at 39,500 as a support for the Nikkei.

Nvidia-supplier Advantest rose 1.5% and chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron gained 1.7%, after both shares began the day lower.

Carmakers were overall supported by a weaker yen, which continued to hover near 6-month lows.

A weak local currency boosts the value of overseas revenues.

Toyota gained 0.8%, while Subaru and Mazda, which are highly dependent on US sales, climbed 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing slumped 1.3%, ahead of its earnings presentation on Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower amid inflation worries

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories