AIRLINK 171.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.09%)
BOP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.69%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
CPHL 99.75 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.35%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.6%)
MLCF 62.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.16%)
OGDC 212.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-0.95%)
PACE 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
PAEL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.66%)
PIAHCLA 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.23%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.61%)
SEARL 96.51 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
SSGC 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.82%)
SYM 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
TPLP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.43%)
TRG 63.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.96%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,294 Decreased By -197.8 (-1.58%)
BR30 37,343 Decreased By -350.5 (-0.93%)
KSE100 115,053 Decreased By -1135.8 (-0.98%)
KSE30 35,279 Decreased By -471.6 (-1.32%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war concerns

Reuters Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 01:35pm

Oil prices rose on Friday after settling more than $2 a barrel lower in the previous session, but were set to drop for a second straight week on concerns over a prolonged trade war between the United States and China.

Brent futures rose 90 cents, or 1.4%, to $64.23 a barrel by 0646 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 88 cents, or 1.5%, to $60.95.

Brent is set to fall 2.1% this week, while WTI is on track to decline 1.8%.

Both benchmarks declined 11% in the previous week.

A prolonged dispute between the world’s two biggest economies is likely to reduce global trade volumes and disrupt trading routes, and eventually weigh on global economic growth.

“We expect prices will remain under pressure as investors assess ongoing trade negotiations and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing,” BMI analysts said in a note on Friday.

Concerns about a global economic slowdown were also putting oil prices under pressure, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note.

The bank forecasts oil consumption to decline by 1% if global economic growth falls below 3%, Hynes said.

Oil falls 3pc as investors reassess Trump’s tariff flip

US President Donald Trump raised tariffs against China to 145% on Thursday, even after announcing a pause on heavy tariffs against dozens of trading partners earlier this week.

China, in turn, has announced an additional import levy on US goods.

The US Energy Information Administration on Thursday lowered its global economic growth forecasts and warned that tariffs could weigh heavily on oil prices, as it slashed its US and global oil demand forecasts for this year and next year.

BMI analysts said the OPEC+ meeting on May 5 could prove decisive, signalling appetite to intervene in support of market stability.

“The announcement of additional supply growth at the next meeting would likely be a trigger for a renewed selloff,” the analysts said.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil Russian oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war concerns

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold prices hit fresh record highs at Rs338,800

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

Read more stories