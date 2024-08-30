AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 148.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.01%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.54%)
DGKC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 153.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.29%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
KOSM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.6%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
NBP 61.55 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (7.1%)
OGDC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.54%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
PRL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.36%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,389 Increased By 64.5 (0.77%)
BR30 26,870 Increased By 152.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 498 (0.64%)
KSE30 25,040 Increased By 154.4 (0.62%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 10:33am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average advanced on Friday after the Dow notched a record closing high overnight, with technology stocks leading the gains.

The Nikkei rose 0.58% to 38,585.43 by the midday break, but was flat for the week.

The broader Topix climbed 0.56% to 2,708.08 and was up 0.3% for the week. “The Dow’s strong finish lifted domestic equities. Chip-related stocks rose despite a decline of the Nasdaq, which means Nvidia is no longer a market-moving cue,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior general manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

The Dow posted a record-high close on Thursday in mixed trading following robust US economic data, while artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia dropped after its largely in-line forecast failed to impress investors.

The Nasdaq slipped 0.23%. Nvidia’s performance has been key for the Nikkei as most of its heavyweights are technology stocks. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 2.67% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.57%.

Japan’s Topix hits 34-year peak as banks advance, tech rebounds

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group gained 2.5%. Medical equipment maker Terumo 4543.T fell 2.9% to weigh on the Nikkei the most, after news that its shareholders plan to sell 73.2 billion yen ($505.56 million) worth of shares to overseas investors.

Home interior goods retailer Nitori Holdings, which relies on imports for most materials, fell 3% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei after the yen weakened on Thursday.

Nitori shares have risen 25% so far this month, buoyed by a stronger yen.

The Nikkei has declined 1.89% during the same period. Of the 225 Nikkei components, 138 stocks rose and 85 fell, with two trading flat.

JAPAN STOCK Japan Nikkei share

