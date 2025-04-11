Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to boost the country’s export, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities to hold additional consultations with industry experts, with a particular focus on facilitating the import of raw materials and machinery for export-oriented industries.

As the government is once again pinning hope on exports to revive a sputtering economy, for which, the prime minister, while chairing a meeting to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), issued directives to hold further consultations with industry experts before finalising the scheme’s interim recommendations.

The committee tasked with making the EFS more effective was told to submit its final report soon. “Increasing export revenues remains a top government priority,” maintained Sharif, urging that input from business associations and industrialists be reflected in the forthcoming budget.

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

He also called for providing a level playing field for domestic manufacturers and stressed the need to slash production costs to help local exporters stay competitive on the global stage.

The EFS, first launched to reduce industrial overheads and boost export volumes, is still struggling to gain traction amid broader economic challenges, including high energy prices and a cumbersome regulatory environment.

The meeting was attended by some key cabinet ministers and representatives of the export sector.

