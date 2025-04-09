PM asks investors to cash in on emerging opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on both local and international investors to seize the opportunity to tap into Pakistan’s abundant mineral resources, underscoring that this could significantly reduce the country’s reliance on global financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a conference titled: Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF-25), he said: “This is not a secret. These deposits are valued in the trillions of dollars and are well-known in the public domain. If we can tap into these resources, Pakistan would be able to move away from reliance on institutions like the IMF and eliminate the burden of loans and high borrowing costs.”

Sharif stressed the need for adding value to the country’s mineral output by processing and exporting finished and semi-finished products, rather than simply exporting raw materials.

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

He proposed that any investment partnerships include a gradual transfer of technology to Pakistan, ensuring long-term benefits and encouraging businessmen to explore joint ventures, particularly in establishing vocational training centres across the country.

Sharif reassured the participants of the moot that both federal and provincial governments, alongside other institutions, are committed to positioning Pakistan as a leader in global mineral resource management.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also the foreign minister, emphasised Pakistan’s strategic position to become a global mining powerhouse, pointing to the country’s vast and largely untapped deposits, including the RekoDiq and significant reserves of rare earth elements, industrial minerals, and coveted gemstones such asperidot and emerald.

At the forum, Dar unveiled the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025, an ambitious reform initiative designed to attract investment and streamline policies in a sector that currently contributes just 3.2 per cent of Pakistan’s GDP.

“The mineral sector holds the potential to reshape our economy, supply chains, and export profile,” he said, adding that the government is laying the groundwork for a robust ecosystem to support both local and foreign stakeholders.

The moot, attended by key civil and military leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, showcased strong institutional support for the reforms in the country’s mineral sector.

The United States was represented by Eric Meyer, senior bureau official at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, while Saudi Arabia’s vice minister for minerals signaled interest in exploring strategic cooperation with Pakistan.

During a panel session, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal highlighted the mineral sector’s potential to draw attention from both regional and global investors, provided that security and regulatory concerns are adequately addressed.

“Balochistan can lead the way in this transformation,” Kamal said. “We have a substantial resource base, and we are committed to facilitating investment.”

Kamal also encouraged long-term investment in the sector, urging foreign companies to consider joint ventures and public-private partnership that go beyond mere extraction.

Federal Minister for Power Ali Pervaiz Malik underscored the economic stability Pakistan has achieved through sustained government efforts.

He emphasised that legislation is being streamlined to make the country more attractive to investors, with particular attention being given to the mining sector, which falls under provincial jurisdiction.

Malik noted that full consultations are taking place with the provinces to ensure a cohesive approach to investment and paved the way for both local and international entrepreneurs to make investment in the country’s mineral sector.

The forum, Malik said, aims to unlock the vast potential of Pakistan’s untapped mineral resources, with a particular focus on Balochistan.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to responsibly utilising the nation’s mineral wealth, adding that the high level of international participation reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

The two-day summit, which began on April 8, is aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and forge strategic, long-term partnerships by showcasing Pakistan’s mineral wealth.

More than 2,000 participants attended, including 300 international delegates from prominent organisations such as the US State Department, US Exim Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and executives from mining companies across Denmark, Kenya, Finland, and the UK.

The country’s rich mineral landscape, spanning 600,000 square kilometers, is set to be highlighted during the forum. Multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed over the course of the event, which will run until Wednesday (April 9).

NNI adds:

A two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum kicked off on Tuesday in Islamabad in an effort to exhibit the nation’s mineral potential.

Addressing the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that Pakistan was rich in mineral resources, He added that these resources were worth billions of dollars and by utilizing them the country could get rid of its loans.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan could bid farewell to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) by exploiting its mineral resources. He expressed hope that the event would “enhance investors’ confidence in Pakistan.”

The prime minister stated that progress on the Reko Diq project is encouraging. “Nature has blessed Pakistan with abundant natural resources. From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan and the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, there are vast mineral reserves. The lands of Sindh and Punjab are also rich in natural resources, and Azad Kashmir holds immense mineral treasures,” Prime Minster Shehbaz added.

He said that Pakistan has trillions of dollars in mineral reserves, and by benefiting from these resources, the country can free itself from the shackles of debt and bid farewell to the IMF.

The mining industry in Balochistan will create employment opportunities and lead to social and economic development, he stated. He was of the view that investment in minerals was beneficial for everyone. “Pakistan welcomes investors from the Gulf countries, China, Europe, the US, and other regions. Pakistan is home to the world’s largest coal reserves.”

He stated that by relying on local coal, instead of imported coal, Pakistan is saving valuable foreign exchange. “The country aims to promote exports by adding value to its products. Exports of finished goods, rather than raw materials, will be ensured,” he continued.

He encouraged investors to focus on finished products and emphasized that technical training is essential for the mining industry. “Partnerships between the private sector and government will be promoted to provide technical training to the youth. Investors should also play a role in skills enhancement of the young people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz concluded by saying that “together, we will make Pakistan a great nation and convert memorandums of understanding into formal agreements.”

The event is being attended by Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, ministers and delegates from over 300 countries, and CEOs of reputed mineral companies.

The event is being held with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

A high-level US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, also attended forum.

Saudi Gold Refinery Deputy Chairman Faisal Suleiman, and Saudi Development Fund Director of Project Management Abdul Salam Abdullah, the Asian Development Bank, the China Geological Survey, and Finnish company Metso also attended the event.

Earlier, the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 began at Jinnah Convention Centre here with the aim of boosting investment in the country’s mineral sector.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal stated that Balochistan is rich in mineral resources. “There are immense investment opportunities in the mineral sector.”

He mentioned that the participation of foreign investors in the forum was a positive development for Pakistan.

The second day session (on Wednesday) will include updates and insights from global experts and project leads.

A high-level panel featuring Zijin Mining’s Vice President Shen Shaoyang, International Holdings Company’s (PJSC) Managing Director Syed Basar Shueb, and National Refinery Limited’s (NRL) Chairman Muhammad Ali Tabba will discuss Pakistan’s mineral potential and investment opportunities.

Frontier Works Organisation’s (FWO) Director General of Exploration and NRL’s Muhammad Ali Tabba will also deliver a five-minute strategic briefing.

Saudi Geological Survey CEO Abdullah Al-Shamrani, alongside international geoscientists, will explore the importance of geological mapping in emerging economies.

Experts including Bernd Tegeler, Dr Wang Hongliang, Dr Paul, and Dr Peter Zawada will share insights from international geological survey experiences.

A dedicated panel discussion on Reko Diq’s development will feature Isak Maree, Deputy Project Director of Reko Diq Mining Company; J.D. Singleton of Ware Minerals; and Barrick Gold’s James Ferguson.

Dr Hamid Ashraf, Will Jaber, representatives from Wood Mackenzie, and experts from White & Case will lead a policy-focused session exploring investment, legal frameworks, and reforms in Pakistan’s national mineral policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025