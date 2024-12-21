AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
Opinion Print 2024-12-21

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There is no gang of three in the West

Anjum Ibrahim Published December 21, 2024 Updated December 21, 2024 07:31am

“Whatever we are subjected to in childhood, we bestow on our children.” “A blanket statement from someone with little knowledge of child psychology, just like the opinion makers who falsely purport to speak for the people.”

“Hamm, I would extend that to include politicians…”

“Form 47 versus form 45……”

“I am speaking from an international perspective. How many elected leaders are grappling with an increasingly disillusioned public, and the veracity of my statement is evident from the toppling of political parties/leaders in the US and Western Europe.”

“Yeah, but while in the West they shy away from a hybrid model, we embrace it.”

“The definition of hybrid in the West is co-habitation…”

“Hush, that is not an Islamic concept.”

“Don’t be facetious, but anyway if we define hybrid as representation from different parties that lead to the numbers required to form a government then isn’t that what we have had for decades.”

“Right, you say co-habitation, I say reconciliation.”

“Absolutely, but there is one difference between our model and the Western one.”

“I give up, what?”

“There is no gang of three in the West – a gang with no political affiliations but with overwhelming support from the hybrid parties.”

“What?”

“See, the most powerful ministries are headed by the hybrids and…”

“Do the hybrids’ performance determine the length of their tenures?”

“Did and does the performance of the non-hybrids determine the length of their tenures?”

“OK I stand corrected, speaking of hybrids the ICC has agreed that a hybrid or a third party model will prevail in terms of venue whenever Pakistan and India are to play their pool matches or with each other.”

“Oh, I get it now, your reference to passing on to our children what we are subjected to in our childhood.”

“Yes, a hybrid would automatically support a hybrid proposal.”

“And therein lies the…”

“Go on, finish it.”

“I leave it to you.”

“It can go either way – therein lies the problem or therein lies the answer.”

“I repeat, I leave it to you.”

