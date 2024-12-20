AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 198.30 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (2.26%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.81%)
DGKC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.28%)
FCCL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.53%)
FFBL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (5.59%)
FFL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.04%)
HUBC 126.28 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (4.7%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (5.08%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.15%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (1.81%)
PAEL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.25%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
PPL 194.58 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (2.24%)
PRL 39.25 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.83%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 101.45 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (3.58%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TPLP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
TRG 55.06 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (4.14%)
UNITY 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,655 Increased By 271.2 (2.38%)
BR30 36,196 Increased By 984.4 (2.8%)
KSE100 109,113 Increased By 2838.3 (2.67%)
KSE30 34,284 Increased By 930.9 (2.79%)
Markets

South African rand recovers some ground against dollar

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:14pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand recovered some losses on Friday after a slight improvement in risk sentiment. At 0801 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3325 against the dollar, about 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

Trade in the rand, like most emerging market currencies, has been volatile this week after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday struck a hawkish tone in its interest rate outlook for the year ahead.

Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said liquidity constraints during the holiday season could amplify swings in the local currency.

“Near-term volatility (is) likely to persist,” Cilliers said.

South African rand sees tailwind from local inflation and retail data

There are no major local economic data releases scheduled for next week.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down about 0.2%. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger, with the yield down 1.5 basis points to 9.10%.

