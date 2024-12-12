AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 202.97 Increased By ▲ 14.99 (7.97%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
FCCL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
FFBL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.96%)
FFL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.29%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.2%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.33%)
MLCF 49.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
NBP 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.13%)
OGDC 210.74 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (2.88%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 194.25 Increased By ▲ 8.84 (4.77%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
SEARL 119.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.28%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
TOMCL 35.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TREET 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.87%)
TRG 61.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.67%)
UNITY 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.7%)
BR100 12,068 Increased By 295.6 (2.51%)
BR30 37,450 Increased By 865.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 113,130 Increased By 2320.2 (2.09%)
KSE30 35,266 Increased By 837.2 (2.43%)
South African rand sees tailwind from local inflation and retail data

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 01:31pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand extended gains against the dollar on Thursday, supported by subdued local consumer inflation and upbeat retail sales data the day before.

At 0742 GMT, the rand traded at 17.66 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

November’s consumer inflation reading was lower than expected, staying below the central bank’s target range, which could see it cut interest rates further, supporting economic growth.

October retail sales were much stronger than forecast.

At 0930 GMT on Thursday, Statistics South Africa will publish the November Producer Price Index (PPI), giving more evidence about the extent to which price pressures are contained.

Economists polled by Reuters expect producer inflation to come in at 0.1% year on year from -0.7% recorded one month earlier.

South African rand weaker before local, US inflation data

“It (the rand) looks set to end the week on a firmer footing, with only some focus on the PPI data scheduled for today … as investors look for signs that the softer inflation trajectory will extend through the foreseeable future,” said ETM Analytics in a research note.

Third-quarter formal-sector employment numbers are also scheduled to be released at 0930 GMT.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was up about 0.7% in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 8.91%.

South African rand

