Volatility fails to dampen rally

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a highly volatile session and after moving in both directions, closed on slightly positive note.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed 115,000 level for the first time in its history to hit 115,172.45 points highest-ever intraday level, however dropped in deep red at 112,609.26 points intraday low. The index closed at its new highest-level of 114,301.80 points, up 121.29 points or 0.11 percent.

Trading activity remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 1,118.570 million shares as compared to 1,469.558 million shares traded on Thursday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 59.511 billion against previous session’s Rs 67.278 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 62.35 points or 0.51 percent to close at 12,102.38 points with total daily turnover of 963.515 million shares.

BRIndex30 gained 179.14 points or 0.47 percent to close at 37,959.26 points with total daily trading volumes of 617.420 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $1.702 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 70 billion to Rs 14.587 trillion. Out of total 461 active scrips, 251 closed in negative and 178 in positive while the value of 32 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 129.897 million however closed at the previous session’s closing level of Rs 1.79 without any change followed by Pak Int. Bulk Terminal that gained Rs 0.60 to close at Rs 9.67 with 75.509 million shares. Treet Corp increased by Rs 2.20 to close at Rs 24.49 with 47.769 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and Hoechst Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 162.39 and Rs 140.93 respectively to close at Rs 20,974.99 and Rs 2,815.00 while Bhanero Textile Mills and Al-Abbas Sugar Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 58.11 and Rs 26.56 respectively to close at Rs 791.89 and Rs 756.79.

An analyst at Topline Securities said a rangebound session was observed at the exchange as index traded between its intraday high of plus 992 points and intraday low of minus 1,571 points to close at 114,302 level (up by 0.11 percent).

Pressure was observed in banking sector, where UBL, MEBL, BAHL, HBL and BAFL cumulatively lost 860 points to weigh down on the index. Pressure can be attributed to noise that committee formed earlier this week to discuss alternative options to ADR-based tax regime has finalized recommendation. To recall government through Finance Act 2022, had introduced higher tax rates on investment income for banks with ADR (Advances to Deposit) ratio below 50 percent to increase commercial lending and tax passive income.

Investor interest was observed in Oil Sector as MARI (Rs.5.29 billion), PSO (Rs.3.89 billion), OGDC (Rs.3.73 billion) and PPL (Rs.2.71 billion) were top traded value wise companies.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 96.6 points or 0.47 percent to close at 20,457.99 points with total turnover of 13.304 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 40.79 points or 0.34 percent to close at 11,967.25 points with 82.553 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index plunged by 1144.25 points or 3.95 percent to close at 27,856.07 points with 64.681 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 165.58 points or 0.91 percent to close at 18,099.90 points with 60.313 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index surged by 515.29 points or 4.14 percent to close at 12,968.12 points with 110.263 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost 14.19 points or 0.25 percent to close at 5,682.02 points with 219.891 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said that pressure in banking sector stocks was observed due to rumors regarding additional tax on banks’ earnings as negotiation continues between banks and the committee formed by PM under the supervision of Ishaq Dar, Deputy PM on the ADR issue.

Recovery seen in auto sector in anticipation of increment by 100 percent in auto financing limit from Rs 3 to 6 million and ahead of MPC meeting scheduled on Monday, December 16, where street is expecting another Cut of 200-250bps.

Value Hunting was done by investors in E&P and OMC sectors due to better cash flows and handsome earnings post reforms in them.

Banking Sector contributed negatively as UBL, MEBL, BAHL, HBL and BAFL shed 860 points, cumulatively. On the other side, MARI, OGDC, PSO, FFC and LUCK added 1,355 points.

