AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-13

Winter demand initiative: Not more than Rs2.5/unit saving even with 40pc rise in consumption

Hamid Waleed Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: The industrial consumers have apprehended that the maximum saving would not exceed Rs2.5 per unit even with a 30-40 percent increase in consumption under the Winter Demand Initiative (WDI) which is insufficient to cover even the financial costs of ramping up production to consume more electricity.

Therefore, they have stressed that the initiative risks would fail primary objective of stimulating electricity demand during winter months without revising the incremental rate to Rs10.94 per unit.

Talking to this scribe, they proposed that the government should actively engage with industries and commercial entities before finalizing such initiatives. They further emphasized that the government policymakers lack the commercial and industrial vision to foresee the cause-and-effect relationships of such packages.

While acknowledging the WDI as a potentially beneficial program, they have feared that it would be non-viable under the current proposed tariff of Rs26.07 per unit.

With the tariff set at Rs 26.07, they said, incremental consumption over the previous years’ reference is unlikely during the three-month winter period. All existing costs in the prevalent tariff already incorporate projected consumption. Incremental use costs are mainly attributable to fuel cost and variable O&M, estimated at Rs10.94 per unit. A tariff of Rs10.94 for incremental units is proposed as the feasible rate for the WDI to achieve its goals, they stressed.

According to one energy expert, since all other cost factors in the prevalent tariff have already been incorporated, keeping in view the projected consumption; the only difference in the incremental use would be fuel cost and variable O&M. This energy cost is Rs10.94, which should be the WDI incremental tariff instead of 26.07, he stressed.

It may be noted that the government has received a lacklustre response from the industry to the recently announced ‘winter package’. From large-scale industrial entities to small manufacturers, no one seems interested in purchasing incremental electricity at a tariff of Rs26.07 per KWh. Most of them are considering it too little, too late.

So much so, the recent visit of Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari to the businessmen apex body also proved a futile exercise, as majority of the participants rejected the package outright, forcing the minister to listen to the industry concerns before finalizing it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electricity power tariff policymakers power sector Industrial Sector electricity consumption power consumers Industrial consumers winter power package Winter Demand Initiative

Comments

200 characters

Winter demand initiative: Not more than Rs2.5/unit saving even with 40pc rise in consumption

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs27/unit negative adjustment

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

Read more stories