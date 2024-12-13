AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Opinion Print 2024-12-13

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Learn the difference between talking figuratively and…

Anjum Ibrahim Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

“So I don’t get it - who lost his source of power.” “If you mean The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Nope I don’t.”

“If you mean the Third Wife, her source is The Man Who Must…”

“Nope.”

“A federal minister? I would have thought that is obvious.”

“Nope – there are five sources of power that were identified by French and Raven in 1959 – coercive, reward, legitimate, referent and expert.”

“I don’t understand.”

“OK, so coercive is epitomised by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“But not quite succeeding, right!”

“Right OK let me give you another example - the Brown Pope, His Containership, exercised coercive power but after his inability to deal with these wily politicians…”

“Define wily?”

“The Maulana, who refused to be coerced by him to sign on the twenty-sixth amendment…”

“Right; right.”

“Then, there is rewardee and I don’t think I need to give you examples for that.”

“The entire cabinet…”

“Learn the difference between talking figuratively and…”

“Gotcha.”

“Then, there is legitimate and I will not comment on that. Expert there are none otherwise we wouldn’t be in the situation that we are in today.”

“You left out referent.”

“The Brown Pope regarded as the referent was replaced by Vawda, the new and improved narrator.”

“Improved from whom?”

“Pretty much all the coerced, and rewardees.”

“And so the cycle continues.”

“Indeed.”

