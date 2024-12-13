PARTLY FACETIOUS: Learn the difference between talking figuratively and…

“So I don’t get it - who lost his source of power.” “If you mean The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Nope I don’t.”

“If you mean the Third Wife, her source is The Man Who Must…”

“Nope.”

“A federal minister? I would have thought that is obvious.”

“Nope – there are five sources of power that were identified by French and Raven in 1959 – coercive, reward, legitimate, referent and expert.”

“I don’t understand.”

“OK, so coercive is epitomised by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“But not quite succeeding, right!”

“Right OK let me give you another example - the Brown Pope, His Containership, exercised coercive power but after his inability to deal with these wily politicians…”

“Define wily?”

“The Maulana, who refused to be coerced by him to sign on the twenty-sixth amendment…”

“Right; right.”

“Then, there is rewardee and I don’t think I need to give you examples for that.”

“The entire cabinet…”

“Learn the difference between talking figuratively and…”

“Gotcha.”

“Then, there is legitimate and I will not comment on that. Expert there are none otherwise we wouldn’t be in the situation that we are in today.”

“You left out referent.”

“The Brown Pope regarded as the referent was replaced by Vawda, the new and improved narrator.”

“Improved from whom?”

“Pretty much all the coerced, and rewardees.”

“And so the cycle continues.”

“Indeed.”

