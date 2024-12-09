All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that Hajj applications can be submitted in all scheduled banks till Tuesday.

The ministry while also extending two more days clarified that two days are left for submitting applications for the government Hajj scheme as the designated banks will continue accepting applications on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, over 72000 applications have been received so far.

Govt extends deadline for submitting Hajj 2025 applications till Dec 10

Applicants can join the Hajj groups of their relatives, and overseas Pakistanis can sponsor their loved ones for Hajj.

Applications can be submitted with an initial payment of Rs.200000, and the second installment of Rs.400000 can be submitted within ten days after the balloting. The remaining amount must be submitted until the 10th of February next year.

