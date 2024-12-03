Govt extends deadline for submitting Hajj 2025 applications till Dec 10

The government has extended the deadline to submit applications for Hajj 2025 till December 10, minister for religious affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, announced on Tuesday.

He also apprised that all applications received by December 3 had been approved.

“All applications received under sponsorship scheme have been approved,” the minister said, adding that the deadline for submission of applications was extended to facilitate aspirant pilgrims in far-flung areas.

Chaudhry Salik said the government would hold balloting if the number of applications received by December 10 exceeded from the quota of 89,605 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

The minister added that Hajj applications could be submitted online through the portal on the website of the religious ministry.

It should be noted that the deadline for submission of Hajj applications was to end on Tuesday (today), which has now been extended.

The ministry received over 54,000 applications as of December 3, according to a statement on Monday.

A spokesperson of the ministry said it received more applications this year as compared to the previous one due to the introduction of instalment payment system for Hajj expenses.

They added that Hajj flights schedule would be announced as soon as the applications were completed.

“Accommodations in Madinah will be arranged in accordance with the flight schedules,” the spokesperson said, adding that all logistics such as accommodation, food, transport, and procurement of offices will be handled in Saudi Arabia.