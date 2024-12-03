AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,221 Increased By 124.9 (1.13%)
BR30 33,666 Increased By 411.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Another significant cut in key policy rate expected as inflation eases

  • SBP has eased its monetary stance since June 2024, cumulatively reducing key interest rate by 700bps
  • MPC is next scheduled to meet on December 16
BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 05:04pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is seen further reducing the key policy rate by at least 200 basis points (bps) in line with the slowing pace of inflation and improved economic indicators, a brokerage house survey stated.

The survey found that 71% of the participants expected that the central bank will announce a minimum rate cut of 200bps, Topline Securities said on Tuesday. Among them, “63% expect the interest rate to be cut by 200bps, 30% expect a cut of 250bps, and 7% anticipate a cut of more than 250bps”.

The remaining 29% expect a rate cut between 50-150bps, said the brokerage house.

In the previous meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP reduced the key interest rate by 250 basis points (bps), its most aggressive cut in history that took the rate from 17.5% to 15% after a fourth successive round of monetary easing that began in June 2024.

The MPC is now scheduled to meet on December 16, 2024.

Topline Securities was of the view that the expectations of a rate-cut are driven by high real rates, which stood at 1010bps in November 2024, well above the historic average of 200-300bps.

This is despite a cumulative 700bps cut in total interest rates in the last four consecutive meetings since Jun 2024, it said.

The brokerage house highlighted that real rates are high as the monthly inflation reading for November 2024 has dropped to a 78-month low of 4.9%.

“Significant fall in YoY inflation in last few months is on the back of faster food disinflation and negative electricity prices adjustments (FCA),” it said.

“We also hold the view that the SBP will announce a rate cut of 200bps, taking the total cut to 900bps,” it said, marking the 5th consecutive cut of this easing cycle.

However, despite the rate cut of 200bps, real interest rates will remain at 810bps, “still higher than Pakistan’s historic average of 200-300bps”, it said.

“However, based on average inflation of 7-8% for FY25 and 8.5-9.5% for FY26, real rates after this 200 rate cut (policy rate 13%) would be 400-550bps,” Topline stated.

The KSE-100 Index has also been expecting a significant cut in the key policy rate, and been on an upward trajectory since the protests in Islamabad ended.

On Tuesday, the benchmark index crossed 104,000 for the first time after ending with a gain of 1.26%.

Pakistan Economy MPC Monetary Policy Committee interest rates policy rate Key policy rate SBP MPC pakistan banking sector REAL INTEREST RATE AVERAGE INFLATION

Comments

200 characters

Another significant cut in key policy rate expected as inflation eases

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, settles above 104,000 with 1,300-point gain

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to participate in ‘One Water Summit’

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

T-bills: foreign investment sees net outflow of $58.04mn in three weeks of November

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to set up API plants in Indonesia

Read more stories