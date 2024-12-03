AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 155.21 Increased By ▲ 12.74 (8.94%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.33%)
DFML 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.23%)
DGKC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (5.03%)
FCCL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
FFBL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
FFL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
HUBC 109.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.3%)
HUMNL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.75%)
NBP 75.75 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.89%)
OGDC 191.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIBTL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
PPL 165.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.94%)
PRL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.53%)
PTC 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.33%)
SEARL 96.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TOMCL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.86%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TREET 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 61.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.67%)
UNITY 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,170 Increased By 74.3 (0.67%)
BR30 33,529 Increased By 274.4 (0.83%)
KSE100 104,258 Increased By 983.5 (0.95%)
KSE30 32,206 Increased By 236.8 (0.74%)
Markets

KSE-100 scales new peak, crosses 104,000

Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 01:12pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a significant boost on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 104,000 level for the first time following a gain of over 900 points during intra-day trading.

At 12:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 104,197.18 level, an increase of 922.24 points or 0.89%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery sector. Index-heavy stocks including PSO, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, FFC, ENGRO, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

Experts said the market anticipates a further cut in the key policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its next meeting following the latest inflation reading.

CPI inflation in Pakistan clocked in at 4.9% on a year-on-year basis in November 2024, hitting the lowest level since May 2018, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Monday.

The government expressed optimism that this will lead to further cuts in the key policy rate.

On Monday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index continued to scale new peaks, crossing the 103,000 level to settle at a new all-time high following a gain of over 1,900 points.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday led by an outperforming tech sector following record highs on Wall Street overnight, while the dollar hovered near a six-week low to the yen as traders weighed the outlook for interest rates in the United States and Japan.

Investors were also monitoring the political turmoil in France as the government there teetered on the brink of collapse, leaving the euro languishing close to a one-week low.

Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei jumped 1.6% as of 0200 GMT, and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.7%.

Taiwanese shares gained 1.1%. Australia’s stock benchmark rose 0.7% and reached a fresh all-time high.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares added 0.7%.

This is an intra-day update

