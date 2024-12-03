AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
AIRLINK 152.10 Increased By ▲ 9.63 (6.76%)
BOP 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
CNERGY 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (16.78%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DFML 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
DGKC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
FFBL 77.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
FFL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.54%)
HUBC 109.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.26%)
HUMNL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.66%)
MLCF 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.62%)
NBP 74.65 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.4%)
OGDC 190.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.89%)
PAEL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
PPL 164.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.36%)
PRL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.94%)
PTC 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.22%)
SEARL 95.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TOMCL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TREET 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TRG 61.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 11,082 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 33,247 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 103,493 Increased By 218.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 31,994 Increased By 24.2 (0.08%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to hit new lifetime low at open on Chinese yuan-led slide in Asia

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 10:36am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee will likely hit a fresh all-time low at the open on Tuesday, following the offshore Chinese yuan’s dip past a key level to the lowest in over a year.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee would open at near 84.78 to the US dollar, dropping past the 84.7050 lifetime high hit on Monday.

The rupee on Monday had its worst day in six months, bogged down by India’s disappointing GDP data.

India’s September quarter GDP slumped to a multi-quarter low, which meant that the central bank would cut rates sooner than previously expected and that foreign equity outflows were likely to persist, undermining the rupee.

“There were fundamental factors in play (for rupee’s decline) yesterday. When that happens, it usually means a period of prolonged weakness,” a currency trader at a bank said.

“The Reserve Bank of India will pull out all stops to make sure that the decline is not disruptive,” he said, adding that the central bank sold dollars to help out the rupee on Monday.

Yuan extends losses

The offshore Chinese yuan slipped past the 7.30 level to the US dollar for the first time in over a year on Tuesday, hitting a low of 7.3148.

Other Asian currencies also dropped alongside the Chinese currency.

Indian rupee poised for all-time low on disappointing growth, drop in Asian peers

The risk of US tariffs following Donald Trump’s election victory has prompted investors to dump the yuan.

Since the US election results, the currency has declined by nearly 3%. The dollar, meanwhile, has staged a broad rally.

On Monday, the dollar benefited from data that indicated that US manufacturing activity contracted at a more moderate pace in November compared to the month prior.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to hit new lifetime low at open on Chinese yuan-led slide in Asia

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM foresees cut in policy rate

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

UBL board approves merger with Silk Bank via share swap

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

Read more stories