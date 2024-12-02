AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 141.50 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (3.78%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (19.92%)
DCL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.03%)
DFML 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.07%)
DGKC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.58%)
FCCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1%)
FFBL 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
HUBC 109.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.81%)
HUMNL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.12%)
KOSM 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.64%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.77%)
NBP 73.03 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.95%)
OGDC 198.00 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.41%)
PAEL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.41%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.08%)
PPL 171.65 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.16%)
PRL 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.63%)
PTC 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
SEARL 96.91 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (4.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.25%)
TREET 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.23%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
BR100 11,027 Increased By 125.4 (1.15%)
BR30 33,284 Increased By 629.6 (1.93%)
KSE100 102,529 Increased By 1171.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 31,758 Increased By 269.2 (0.86%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee poised for all-time low on disappointing growth, drop in Asian peers

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 10:35am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to weaken past 84.50 per US dollar to an all-time low on Monday due to further declines in Asian currencies and data showing that growth in Asia’s third-largest economy slowed more than expected in the September quarter.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open at 84.58-84.60, compared with its close of 84.4825 in the previous session and below its lifetime low of 84.5075 from two weeks back.

The Reserve Bank of India has been defending the 84.50 level quite aggressively in recent sessions and “if we do move past that at open, it would be significant,” a currency trader at a bank said.

“You would expect that the RBI will be making its presence felt immediately to, sort of, just provide reassurance.”

India’s economic growth slowed much more than expected in the third quarter, which is likely to add pressure on the RBI to cut rates. India’s GDP rose by 5.4% in July-September year-on-year, the slowest pace in seven quarters and below a Reuters poll of 6.5%.

That testifies India’s cyclical slowdown is sharper than expected, ANZ Bank said in a note.

“The December rate cut is back on the table,” it said. Before the data, the RBI was expected to hold rates at its policy meeting on Friday.

Indian rupee slips in NDF market amid US election updates

A rate cut would “compound” the pressure on the rupee, already reeling from equity outflows and the volatility fuelled by Donald Trump’s US election victory, the currency trader said.

Trump, on Saturday, demanded that BRICS member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the dollar, or face 100% tariffs.

Asian currencies were down, with the offshore yuan slipping past 7.27 per dollar.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee poised for all-time low on disappointing growth, drop in Asian peers

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 surges past 102,000 points as PSX rally gains momentum

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Read more stories