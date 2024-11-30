Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives reviewed the first quarter progress of development projects as authorised Rs155 billion to ministries and divisions under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, who also serves as the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, chaired a high level meeting on Friday to review the first quarter progress of the PSDP 2024-25.

The meeting is part of a series of sessions aimed at assessing the performance of various ministries in implementing development projects.

While reviewing the projects, the minister emphasised the timely completion of projects, particularly, ongoing initiatives, which should ideally be finalised as per timeframe mentioned in PC-1. He directed that sufficient funding be allocated to these projects to avoid delays, while new projects must have budgetary provisions that span their stipulated timelines to prevent execution hurdles.

During Friday’s session, key ministries and divisions, including the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, National Heritage and Culture Division, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Petroleum Division, and SUPARCO, presented updates on their respective PSDP projects.

The federal government had authorised Rs155 billion for the first quarter to ministries and divisions under the PSDP framework. The planning minister stressed the importance of ensuring these funds are utilised effectively, with a focus on achieving tangible outcomes.

The minister also highlighted the need for reallocating funds from projects with zero expenditure to expedite those currently under implementation. “No lapses in project execution are affordable,” he said, underscoring the urgency of maintaining momentum in development work.

In a firm message on fiscal prudence, he said that duplication of projects must be avoided, given the government’s limited financial resources. “Each penny must be spent vigilantly, ensuring maximum impact for national development,” he added.

The meeting is part of a broader initiative to enhance accountability and transparency in the utilisation of PSDP funds. Ministries and divisions are being scrutinised for their spending patterns, with a focus on aligning projects with national priorities.

The planning minister further reiterated that the outcomes of these reviews would guide future allocations and policy adjustments, ensuring that development projects contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s economic and social growth.

