AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-30

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Naveed Butt Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 09:14am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives reviewed the first quarter progress of development projects as authorised Rs155 billion to ministries and divisions under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, who also serves as the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, chaired a high level meeting on Friday to review the first quarter progress of the PSDP 2024-25.

The meeting is part of a series of sessions aimed at assessing the performance of various ministries in implementing development projects.

PSDP: MoF approves Rs1.1trn against Rs2.9trn demand

While reviewing the projects, the minister emphasised the timely completion of projects, particularly, ongoing initiatives, which should ideally be finalised as per timeframe mentioned in PC-1. He directed that sufficient funding be allocated to these projects to avoid delays, while new projects must have budgetary provisions that span their stipulated timelines to prevent execution hurdles.

During Friday’s session, key ministries and divisions, including the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, National Heritage and Culture Division, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Petroleum Division, and SUPARCO, presented updates on their respective PSDP projects.

The federal government had authorised Rs155 billion for the first quarter to ministries and divisions under the PSDP framework. The planning minister stressed the importance of ensuring these funds are utilised effectively, with a focus on achieving tangible outcomes.

The minister also highlighted the need for reallocating funds from projects with zero expenditure to expedite those currently under implementation. “No lapses in project execution are affordable,” he said, underscoring the urgency of maintaining momentum in development work.

In a firm message on fiscal prudence, he said that duplication of projects must be avoided, given the government’s limited financial resources. “Each penny must be spent vigilantly, ensuring maximum impact for national development,” he added.

The meeting is part of a broader initiative to enhance accountability and transparency in the utilisation of PSDP funds. Ministries and divisions are being scrutinised for their spending patterns, with a focus on aligning projects with national priorities.

The planning minister further reiterated that the outcomes of these reviews would guide future allocations and policy adjustments, ensuring that development projects contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s economic and social growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

development projects Ahsan iqbal PSDP PSDP projects Planning Minister Planning Ministry PSDP 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Read more stories