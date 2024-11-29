PARTLY FACETIOUS: Redefining ‘dharna’

“I propose that Gandapur be appointed as Chief Linguist with the status of a full federal minister.”

“What?”

“Ah, I see I will have to clarify as the proposed position will have to be created - a linguist is someone who interprets language.”

“Which language are you referring to? Gandapur’s mother tongue is Pashto and his proficiency in Urdu is…is akin to a first cousin – blood relative but……”

“I get it, you may well ask why would he accept a federal ministry with no teeth and give up the chief ministership with around 28 teeth intact.”

“An adult has 32 teeth…”

“Not if you are not related to the party leader – by birth or marriage or…”

“Or?”

“Adoption?”

“Not a big thing in this country – anyway I have heard he is willing to accept a federal ministry but not at the cost of his chief ministership.”

“So he would be willing to accept the two hats?”

“I think so but tell me why do you propose Gandapur as a Chief Linguist with a status of a full minister?”

“Federal as that would mean he has the authority to choose any word to interpret, and his interpretation is accepted throughout the length and breadth of this country.”

“Okay so what prompted you to propose this new position for him?”

“He has redefined the word dharna, protest – a redefinition that the people of this country would unreservedly support.”

“I am a strong resister of absolutely inaccurate surveys as well as those on the electronic media who claim that their views represent the views of the majority of the people of this country.”

“So how did Gandapur redefine dharna that you reckon will have unreserved support of the people of this country?”

“He said dharna doesn’t mean the presence of crowds at a certain location…”

“Hmm I think that needs to be discussed in the Council of Common Interest, and perhaps also in the Islamic Ideology Council.”

“Agreed a complete consensus is necessary.”

