AGL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 134.11 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (3.99%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
DCL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.81%)
DFML 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
DGKC 85.88 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.81%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.18%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FFL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
HUBC 109.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.05%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
MLCF 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.02%)
NBP 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.52%)
OGDC 190.50 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.17%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.22%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 159.10 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.21%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 19.17 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (8.31%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.43%)
TOMCL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (5.04%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.97%)
TREET 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
TRG 58.35 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.12%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,726 Increased By 67.5 (0.63%)
BR30 31,955 Increased By 623.5 (1.99%)
KSE100 99,829 Increased By 559.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 31,107 Increased By 74.4 (0.24%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 retreats after hitting historic 100,000 level

  • Benchmark crossed milestone with buying spree in early-morning trading on Thursday before profit-taking began
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 11:22am

The KSE-100 made history at the opening bell on Thursday, crossing the coveted 100,000-point level with a 1% gain as soon as trading began, continuing a remarkable turnaround after it had plunged earlier in the week due to violent protests in Islamabad.

Bulls continued from where they left off in the previous session, pulling the index beyond the 100k level with buying across the board as the index completed the journey that saw it rise from around 40,000 in June 2023.

However, profit-taking began soon after as the index retreated to the 99,600 level by 11:20am, but remained in the green zone.

A combination of exchange rate stability, transition from one $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement to another longer facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), improvement in index-heavy sector’s earnings, and a general mood for stocks after monetary easing have been just a few factors behind the KSE-100’s phenomenal rise.

“Faster than expected fall in inflation and interest rates adding cash liquidity to the stock market,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of brokerage house Topline Securities, in a note.

“Despite the rally, Pakistan still trades at PE of 5x compared to the historical average of 7x.”

However, many also question if the rally has room to continue.

“The positive momentum at the KSE-100 is expected to continue, with a 4-5% increase anticipated by the end of 2024, reaching the 104,000-105,000 level,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, told Business Recorder.

“A decline in interest rate has lowered return on other assets. A significant portion of liquidity had been tied up in mutual funds, which has now started to shift towards equities for higher returns.”

This is an intra-day update

Also read:

Comments

200 characters
Arif Nov 28, 2024 10:50am
We the salaried people work like a dog and government takes upto 45% of our pay in taxes and these Stock exchange fat cats gamble other peoples money and pay only 15% tax ! Is this fair ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Asghar Nov 28, 2024 10:55am
While the economy is growing at decent pace, i don't know what is the problem with PTI, They halt country's business for their personal gain, whoever the govt is, what we want is rise in business.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aamir Nov 28, 2024 11:01am
What do they see? What is improving or is it just that interest rates are going down and there is no other avenue left after unfair taxes have ruined the real estate. Too much money and no outlet
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Haroon Ali Nov 28, 2024 11:29am
NS not out at 53 (53k KSE 2017) SS not out at 100.5 (100.54k KSE 2024) keep going Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salman Khan Nov 28, 2024 12:10pm
Salman Khan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 retreats after hitting historic 100,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Israeli aggression increases in central Gaza, strikes kill 17 people

Oil slips on US gasoline stocks buildup; traders eye weekend OPEC+ meet

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Read more stories