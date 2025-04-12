AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Donkey meat exports to China from Gwadar will boost Pakistan’s trade: Rana Tanveer

BR Web Desk Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 05:05pm

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has announced that Pakistan’s exports will increase through the commercial export of donkey meat to China from Gwadar farms.

The minister met with a high-level Chinese delegation led by Zaho Fei, Vice President of China’s Donkey Industry on Saturday, to discuss plans for establishing commercial donkey breeding and processing facilities in Gwadar.

China exports accelerate amid trade risks, imports surprise

“Exporting donkey meat to China will contribute to Pakistan’s export growth,” Hussain stated, highlighting the economic potential of this venture.

During the talks, the Chinese delegation noted that “Pakistan has a favorable environment for donkey breeding.”

Minister Hussain confirmed that while the project would move forward, strict regulations would ensure local breeds remain protected.

“Permission to establish donkey farms will only be granted after fulfilling all legal requirements,” Hussain stated.

“The breeding of local donkey breeds will not be negatively affected by this initiative.”

The minister revealed that China’s donkey industry would be allowed to set up farms in Gwadar’s Export Processing Zone, complete with slaughterhouses and export facilities.

This infrastructure development is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s meat exports to China.

“This project will bring further improvement in trade relations between Pakistan and China while creating new employment opportunities.”

