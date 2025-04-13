AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad calls for Iran’s full cooperation in probe into killing of 8 Pakistanis

  • Foreign Office says Embassy in Tehran, Consulate in Zahidan in constant contact with Iranian authorities
BR Web Desk Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 10:17pm

Islamabad on Sunday called for Iran’s full cooperation in the investigation of a tragic incident in which eight Pakistani nationals were killed in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province.

According to the Foreign Office, the victims were killed in Mehrestan County, located approximately 230 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border. Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Zahidan have sought immediate consular access to verify the identities of the deceased.

“The leadership and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened and perturbed over the tragic incident,” the FO said, adding that the Prime Minister has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Iran strongly condemns ‘cowardly’ killing of 8 Pakistani workers in Sistan-Balochistan attack

On the instructions of the deputy prime minister/foreign minister, according to the FO, Pakistan’s Embassy in Tehran and Consulate in Zahidan are in constant touch with the Iranian authorities for a comprehensive investigation to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice as well as for prompt repatriation of the victims’ remains to Pakistan.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the inhumane and cowardly killing of its nationals in Iran. We hope for the Iranian side’s full cooperation in investigating the matter and in the timely repatriation of the victims’ remains,” the statement added.

The FO said further updates would be shared as more details emerge regarding the identification of the bodies and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Pakistan Iran ties Sistan Balochistan attack Pakistanis killed in Iran

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad calls for Iran’s full cooperation in probe into killing of 8 Pakistanis

Pakistan stands as ‘wall between terrorism and world,’ Naqvi tells US congressmen

Pakistan, US sign MoUs for IT training collaboration

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan government to curb cross-border terrorism

Iran strongly condemns ‘cowardly’ killing of 8 Pakistani workers in Sistan-Balochistan attack

First-phase of development funding approved for Reko Diq, $74 billion economic boost expected

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

Three terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat police operation

India’s TCS says retail, travel clients more exposed to US tariff turmoil

Iran says talks with US to remain ‘indirect’ with Omani mediation

Read more stories