Islamabad calls for Iran’s full cooperation in probe into killing of 8 Pakistanis

Islamabad on Sunday called for Iran’s full cooperation in the investigation of a tragic incident in which eight Pakistani nationals were killed in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province.

According to the Foreign Office, the victims were killed in Mehrestan County, located approximately 230 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border. Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Zahidan have sought immediate consular access to verify the identities of the deceased.

“The leadership and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened and perturbed over the tragic incident,” the FO said, adding that the Prime Minister has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

On the instructions of the deputy prime minister/foreign minister, according to the FO, Pakistan’s Embassy in Tehran and Consulate in Zahidan are in constant touch with the Iranian authorities for a comprehensive investigation to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice as well as for prompt repatriation of the victims’ remains to Pakistan.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the inhumane and cowardly killing of its nationals in Iran. We hope for the Iranian side’s full cooperation in investigating the matter and in the timely repatriation of the victims’ remains,” the statement added.

The FO said further updates would be shared as more details emerge regarding the identification of the bodies and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.