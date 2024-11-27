AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Fazal Sher | Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The police and Rangers on Tuesday cleared Blue Area as well as the D-Chowk after launching a late night crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters headed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to police, around 800 protesters were arrested during the operation while PTI leadership remained out of sight. Bushra Bibi and Gandapur also feld the protest venue and there is no clue about their whereabouts.

The police sources said that Both Bushra Bibi and Gandapur might have left for KP, via Pir Suhawa. They said that special teams have been formed to target PTI leaders, including Bushra Bibi Gandapur, with plans to apprehend them as part of ongoing security operations.

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Special units from the Islamabad Police, Punjab Police, and Rangers have been tasked with capturing the top leadership of PTI, with a strategy already in place to carry out the arrests. The authorities are focusing their efforts on bringing key figures from PTI to justice amid the continuing standoff.

Vehicles were removed from streets between Khayaban-e-Suharwardy and Aabpara while shops and cars in the Blue Area adjacent to D-Chowk were also cleared as part of the security operation.

