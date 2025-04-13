Pakistan stands as ‘wall between terrorism and world,’ Naqvi tells US congressmen

In a high-level meeting with a visiting US Congressional delegation, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described Pakistan’s role as “a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world,” while calling for stronger international cooperation against global terrorism, according to a press release from the Ministry of Interior.

The Interior Minister emphasized Pakistan’s frontline role in combating terrorism during discussions with US Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment.

Naqvi said that strong and sustainable relations with the United States hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The minister also noted that holding Pakistan Caucus in the US on April 30 is a welcome development.

“Terrorism is a global challenge, and the international community must extend full cooperation to Pakistan,” he stressed.

He emphasized that intelligence and technology sharing in the domain of counterterrorism is of utmost importance.

He further said that Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism are unmatched in the global context, adding that the visit of US Congressmen “will be crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.”

The Interior Minister welcomed the US delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, stressing that the government will ensure every possible facility and full protection to the investors.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the Counter-Terrorism Dialogue, to be held in Islamabad in June, will play a key role in promoting mutual cooperation in the area of counterterrorism.

The Congressional delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, stating there was “a need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism.”

They also praised the contributions of Pakistani-Americans as “very talented and hardworking.”