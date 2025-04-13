AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan stands as ‘wall between terrorism and world,’ Naqvi tells US congressmen

BR Web Desk Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 04:49pm

In a high-level meeting with a visiting US Congressional delegation, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described Pakistan’s role as “a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world,” while calling for stronger international cooperation against global terrorism, according to a press release from the Ministry of Interior.

The Interior Minister emphasized Pakistan’s frontline role in combating terrorism during discussions with US Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.

Pakistan, US vow closer collaboration in diverse fields

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment.

Naqvi said that strong and sustainable relations with the United States hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The minister also noted that holding Pakistan Caucus in the US on April 30 is a welcome development.

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

“Terrorism is a global challenge, and the international community must extend full cooperation to Pakistan,” he stressed.

He emphasized that intelligence and technology sharing in the domain of counterterrorism is of utmost importance.

He further said that Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism are unmatched in the global context, adding that the visit of US Congressmen “will be crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.”

The Interior Minister welcomed the US delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, stressing that the government will ensure every possible facility and full protection to the investors.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the Counter-Terrorism Dialogue, to be held in Islamabad in June, will play a key role in promoting mutual cooperation in the area of counterterrorism.

The Congressional delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, stating there was “a need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism.”

They also praised the contributions of Pakistani-Americans as “very talented and hardworking.”

National Business Group Pakistan US Pakistan trade Mohsin Naqvi US Pakistan cooperation Pakistan US trade ties

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan stands as ‘wall between terrorism and world,’ Naqvi tells US congressmen

First-phase of development funding approved for Reko Diq, $74 billion economic boost expected

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

No new power generation sans transmission infrastructure: PD gives IMF its assurance

India’s TCS says retail, travel clients more exposed to US tariff turmoil

Iran says talks with US to remain ‘indirect’ with Omani mediation

New customs values on import of tape types issued

Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital, patients evacuated

Beloved comedy actor Javed Kodu passes away

Eight Pakistanis brutally murdered in Iran

Read more stories