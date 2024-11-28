AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Markets

Key points: tracking KSE-100 making history day-by-day and what lies ahead

  • Business Recorder offers its readers key points to break down the stocks' record rally and what lies ahead
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 05:07pm

  • KSE-100 has offered a phenomenal 60% return so far this calendar year. It began 2024 at 62,451 points

  • Experts say Pakistan’s economic rebound has helped stocks recover

  • A smooth transition from one IMF bailout to another also revived investor confidence as the previous programme faced a lot of uncertainty. The previous IMF bailout – the $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement – was finalised in June 2023. There has been no looking back for the KSE-100 since then

  • While not really a positive, an IMF programme gives investors confidence that Pakistan will have an economic roadmap to follow

  • Corporate earnings, especially the banking sector’s profits, are also a major factor in driving up stock prices at the PSX

  • Exchange rate stability and a much more tempered pace of inflation have also aided the KSE-100’s rise

  • Now, experts believe further upside will come from liquidity that would be diverted away from fixed-income asset classes to the PSX as falling interest rates will make them less attractive

  • Some brokerage houses see the index hitting 125k-135k levels in 2025

  • The central bank is due to hold its next monetary policy committee meeting on December 16. The current key policy rate stands at 15%. Some experts see another cut of around 200bps in the upcoming meeting.

