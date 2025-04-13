AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, US sign MoUs for IT training collaboration

  • In meeting with COAS Munir, US Congressional delegation commits to advancing bilateral cooperation in domains of security, trade, investment, and economic development
BR Web Desk Published 13 Apr, 2025 09:34pm
Pakistan, US sign MoUs for IT training collaboration

Pakistan and the United States (US) signed on Sunday memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for training collaboration in the field of information technology (IT).

The development came in a meeting of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and a delegation of the US Congress, led by Honourable Jack Bergman alongwith Honourable Thomas Souzzi and Honourable Jonathan Jackson.

“During the meeting, MoUs were also signed for training collaboration in the field of information technology,” a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

Discussions during the meeting encompassed a range of issues of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on regional security and defence cooperation, it added.

“Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement based on mutual respect, shared values, and converging strategic interests.”

The ISPR said the visiting US lawmakers commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in combating terrorism and acknowledged Pakistan’s enduring contributions to regional peace and stability.

“Underscoring their respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty, the US Congressional delegation conveyed a strong commitment to advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of security, trade, investment, and economic development.”

COAS Munir reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen and diversify its longstanding partnership with the US in a manner that is “mutually beneficial and respectful of each other’s national interests”, the ISPR said.

Earlier, the US delegation also met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Naqvi described Pakistan’s role as “a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world,” while calling for stronger international cooperation against global terrorism, according to a press release from the Ministry of Interior.

“Terrorism is a global challenge, and the international community must extend full cooperation to Pakistan,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in the statement.

