Three terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat police operation

At least three terrorists were killed and several others injured in a joint search and strike operation conducted by police and security forces in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the media wing of the KP Police, the operation was launched on intelligence-based information regarding the presence of militants in the Tajori area.

“District Police Officer (DPO) Jawad Ishaq led the operation, which involved personnel from the local police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and Quick Response Force (QRF),” the statement said.

The statement said the security forces engaged with a group of 20 to 25 militants in a forested area near Khan Khel Mandzai, bordering the jurisdictions of Tajori and Bargai police stations.

“A fierce exchange of fire lasted for approximately two hours, during which three militants were neutralized,” the statement said. No casualties were reported from the security side.

Search operations continued in the area amid reports that several injured terrorists had managed to flee.

Inspector General of KP Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, lauded the bravery of the Lakki Marwat police and local peace committee members who assisted in the operation. He announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the personnel involved.

He also acknowledged the support and patriotism of the local population, noting their vital role in assisting law enforcement agencies.