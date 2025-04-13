Iran strongly condemns ‘cowardly’ killing of 8 Pakistani workers in Sistan-Balochistan attack

The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan has vehemently condemned Saturday’s deadly attack that killed eight Pakistani labourers in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province, calling it an “inhumane and cowardly” act of terrorism.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam denounced the attack as part of a broader regional security threat, stating: “Terrorism is a chronic plight and a common threat throughout the region by which the traitorous elements, in collaboration with international terrorism, target security and stability throughout the region.”

Eight Pakistanis brutally murdered in Iran

The ambassador emphasised that the victims were innocent civilians, stressing that such cowardly armed incidents against foreign nationals demand collective regional action.

He called for strengthened cooperation between nations to combat extremism, noting that terrorism has claimed thousands of innocent lives across the region in recent decades.

Sources said the victims were residents of Bhawalpur district in southern Punjab.

The incident took place in the village of Hasabad Payin in the Iranian district of Mehrestan of the Iranian province of Balochistan and Sistan.

The unknown attackers who were more than a dozen managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

All the deceased workers were motor mechanics in a workshop. The five victims were identified as Dilshad, Naeem, Jafar, Danish and Nasir. The deceased Dilshad is said to be the owner of the motor workshop that was targeted by the terror attack.

The deceased, Dilshad and Naeem, were father and son. The deceased belonged to Bahawalpur district of southern Punjab. The bodies have been shifted to nearby hospitals. The process of identification and verification of the citizenship of the remaining bodies is ongoing.

Pakistani embassy officials in Iran were gathering more details.

Pakistani embassy officials have been dispatched to the site. Due to the remoteness of the location, communication has been difficult, and Iranian authorities have yet to issue an official statement.