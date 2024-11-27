AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (3.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.72%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.56%)
DFML 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.07%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (5.7%)
FCCL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (10.01%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (10.01%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.18%)
HUBC 110.72 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (5.95%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9.99%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 189.18 Increased By ▲ 9.65 (5.38%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.36%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
PPL 153.45 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.78%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.93%)
PTC 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.31%)
TREET 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.47%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,684 Increased By 595 (5.9%)
BR30 31,445 Increased By 1935.9 (6.56%)
KSE100 99,269 Increased By 4695.1 (4.96%)
KSE30 31,032 Increased By 1587.6 (5.39%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Emphatic comeback: KSE-100 settles above 99k after nearly 4,700-point gain as PTI protest ends

  • Buying seen across the board with index-heavy items leading charge
BR Web Desk Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 04:52pm

A day after witnessing the biggest single-day decline of over 3,500 points, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded in emphatic fashion with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 4,700 points, the largest ever single-day points increase on record, on Wednesday to settle above the 99,000 level for the first time.

Bulls made a roaring comeback from the get-go as investors rejoiced over a decline in political turmoil as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ended its three-day protest in Islamabad following a law enforcement crackdown.

During trading, the KSE-100 hit an intra-day high of 99,549.81.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 99,269.25, an increase of 4,695.09 points or 4.96%.

Courtesy: PSX
Courtesy: PSX

Massive buying was witnessed at the bourse with the index-heavy banking sector leading the rally alongside other sectors including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation.

Index-heavy stocks including HBL, NBP, MCB, OGDC, SSGC and HUBCO traded in the green territory. The final few minutes also saw buying interest, showing that the buying trend was here to stay.

The positive sentiment was a complete turnaround from Tuesday’s bloodbath, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed the biggest single-day decline, plunging by over 3,500 points to settle at 94,574, with investors viewing Islamabad’s situation as worsening after the Pakistan Army was called in to stop the protest from becoming more violent.

However, optimism returned following decisive overnight actions by law enforcement.

The police and Rangers on Tuesday cleared Blue Area as well as D-Chowk after launching a late night crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters headed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

“Pakistan stocks recovered at opening after the opposition protest got over last night,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note.

Adding to the positive momentum, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday removed the Minimum Profit Rate (MPR) requirement for all conventional banks on deposits from financial institutions, public sector enterprises, and public limited companies.

The central bank also directed Islamic Banking Institutions (IBIs) to pay at least 75% of the weighted average gross yield from their investment pools as profit on PKR savings deposits.

Internationally, Asian stocks were heavy on Wednesday as investors fretted over what countries could be targeted for tariffs under incoming US President Donald Trump, a day after he pledged new levies on Canada, Mexico and China.

Japan’s Nikkei was a stand-out underperformer again on Wednesday, declining 0.9%.

The autos sector was the worst-performing industry group on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropping more than 3% as both the threat of tariffs and the drag of a stronger yen weighed on the profit outlook.

Mainland Chinese blue chips sank 0.4%, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng managed a 0.1% rise.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares drooped 0.1%.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE-100 index PTI rally PTI protest PTI protests kse-100 KSE 100 companies KSE index PTI protesters

Comments

200 characters
Abdullah Nov 27, 2024 12:58pm
Nation has rejected the destruction and chaos created by pti.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Nov 27, 2024 01:12pm
Today's market reaction is slap on someone's bad behaviour.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAd Nov 27, 2024 01:21pm
People of Pakistan has rejected the false propaganda, rumors & politics of chaos & disruption. They stand with economic prosperity & justice. Youth has realized they were misled & brainwashed.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SimplePakistani Nov 27, 2024 03:29pm
People are getting sick of the negative propaganda and disruptive protests. These have clearly demonstrated a hunger for destruction to advance political and personal agendas.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Emphatic comeback: KSE-100 settles above 99k after nearly 4,700-point gain as PTI protest ends

Pakistan inflation to ease further in November 2024, says Ministry of Finance

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

Oil prices rise, with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and OPEC+ policy

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Read more stories