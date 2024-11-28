AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 28, 2024
Markets

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.04 against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 04:46pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.04, a loss of Re0.08 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the euro clung to its sharpest rise in four months on Thursday following hawkish remarks from a central bank policymaker, while the yen powered toward its strongest week in three months on growing bets Japan could hike interest rates in December.

The moves stalled the dollar’s resurgence ahead of what is likely to be thin trade through the rest of the week due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The moves, combined with what traders said was an ebbing in corporate dollar buying once they had satisfied month-end needs, sent the dollar broadly lower and the US dollar index dropped by nearly 0.8% overnight to sit at 106.13.

Overnight US yields fell, adding to downward pressure on the dollar, after data showed US personal consumption expenditure in line with expectations with a 0.2% monthly increase.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were flat on Thursday after a surprise jump in US gasoline inventories and postponement of the OPEC+ meeting on output policy to Dec. 5 from Dec. 1.

Brent crude futures edged up by 8 cents to $72.91 a barrel by 0955 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 7 cents at $68.79.

Trading is expected to be light because of the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

