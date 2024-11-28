AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Historic high: KSE-100 crosses 100,000 as investors turn back focus on economy

  • Buying spree towards end of session ensures benchmark settles above 100k for the first time in history
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 04:43pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made history on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled above the 100,000 level for the first time, continuing a remarkable turnaround after it had plunged earlier in the week due to violent protests in Islamabad.

Bulls continued from where they left off in the previous session, pulling the index beyond the 100k level.

The day began with a 1% gain, driven by buying across the board as the index completed the journey that has seen it rise from around 40,000 in June 2023.

However, profit-taking began soon after as the index retreated to the 99,600 level by 11:20am, but remained in the green zone.

Buying momentum picked up pace in the latter half of the trading session, and the benchmark index again breached the 100,000 level by 2:20pm.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 100,082.77, an increase of 813.52 points or 0.82%.

“This remarkable performance reflects a 60% increase CY24TD and a staggering 141% rise since June 2023,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

A combination of exchange rate stability, a transition from one $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement to another longer facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), improvement in index-heavy sector’s earnings, and a general mood for stocks after monetary easing have been just a few factors behind the KSE-100’s phenomenal rise.

“Faster than expected fall in inflation and interest rates adding cash liquidity to the stock market,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of brokerage house Topline Securities, in a note.

“Despite the rally, Pakistan still trades at PE of 5x compared to the historical average of 7x.”

However, many also question if the rally has room to continue.

“The positive momentum at the KSE-100 is expected to continue, with a 4-5% increase anticipated by the end of 2024, reaching the 104,000-105,000 level,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, told Business Recorder.

“A decline in interest rate has lowered return on other assets. A significant portion of liquidity had been tied up in mutual funds, which has now started to shift towards equities for higher returns.”

On Wednesday, the PSX rebounded emphatically with the benchmark index gaining nearly 4,700 points, its largest ever single-day point increase on record, to settle above the 99,000 level for the first time.

Globally, Asian shares were subdued on Thursday and the dollar was on the defensive after US data showed progress in slowing inflation had stalled even as the economy remained resilient, raising doubt over the path the Federal Reserve could take next year.

With the US Thanksgiving holiday likely to keep trading thin for the rest of the week, traders remained hesitant in placing major bets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.07% lower, with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.46%.

Comments

Arif Nov 28, 2024 10:50am
We the salaried people work like a dog and government takes upto 45% of our pay in taxes and these Stock exchange fat cats gamble other peoples money and pay only 15% tax ! Is this fair ?
Ali Asghar Nov 28, 2024 10:55am
While the economy is growing at decent pace, i don't know what is the problem with PTI, They halt country's business for their personal gain, whoever the govt is, what we want is rise in business.
Aamir Nov 28, 2024 11:01am
What do they see? What is improving or is it just that interest rates are going down and there is no other avenue left after unfair taxes have ruined the real estate. Too much money and no outlet
Haroon Ali Nov 28, 2024 11:29am
NS not out at 53 (53k KSE 2017) SS not out at 100.5 (100.54k KSE 2024) keep going Pakistan
Salman Khan Nov 28, 2024 12:10pm
Salman Khan
Rafique Nov 28, 2024 03:07pm
keep it up the momentum
mustafa Nov 28, 2024 04:59pm
@Arif , and when we face loss, we fill it with our cash .... and there are no taxes of 45 % ... u can also invest. no one stopped you
mustafa Nov 28, 2024 05:00pm
@Aamir , real estate is for those who doesn't pay taxes ... in stock market every penny is taxed ...
SAd Nov 28, 2024 05:17pm
Back in May or Jun'24 I already predicted it will cross 100K and stabilize at 110K level. Economist called be a dreamer, fool or ignorant. Now tell me who was ignorant or fool at that time.
