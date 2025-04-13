PM Shehbaz urges Afghan government to curb cross-border terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on the interim Afghanistan government to prevent its territory from being used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif in London, the prime minister highlighted concerns over groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan soil.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly country, and we must live as good neighbours,” he stated. “We’ve communicated to the Afghan interim government that their land should not be used against Pakistan, as per the Doha agreement.”

The premier further stressed that the sacrifices of Pakistani citizens affected by such attacks would not be in vain and urged Afghan authorities to take decisive action against these terrorist groups.

The prime minister’s remarks come amid ongoing concerns about cross-border terrorism and its impact on regional stability. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering cordial relations with Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region.

PM Shehbaz recently concluded his two-day official visit to Belarus. Speaking about his visit, he said the two countries discussed potential collaborations, particularly in the agriculture and mining sectors, aiming to create employment opportunities for skilled Pakistani workers.

He also expressed optimism about the upcoming Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, highlighting its significance for the diaspora community.