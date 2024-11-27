NKATI chief for resolving issues thru dialogue

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), urged the government and opposition parties to resolve issues at the table instead of engaging in confrontations on the streets.

With the Belarusian delegation currently in Islamabad, any political turmoil could tarnish the country’s reputation, he said.

Welcoming the visit of the Belarusian delegation led by President Alexander Lukashenko, he called it a positive step for the economies of both countries, adding that the visit of President Lukashenko and other members of the Belarusian delegation would enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024