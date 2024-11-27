AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
Print 2024-11-27

Yuan slides to four-month low

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

SHANGHAI: The yuan fell against the US dollar to its weakest in nearly four months after US President-elect Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China.

Offshore yuan dropped roughly 0.3% on the news to 7.2730 per dollar, its lowest since July 30, while onshore yuan also fell after the market opening.

“The directional impact is clear for the yuan – weaker – but Chinese authorities will be nervous about devaluing too much and encouraging outflows,” said Ben Bennett, head of investment strategy for Asia at LGIM.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1910 per dollar, which was 450 pips firmer than the Reuters’ estimate.

Yuan yuan price

