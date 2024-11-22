AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

BR Web Desk Published November 22, 2024 Updated November 22, 2024 11:40am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was presented with a comprehensive plan to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to $25 billion within the next five years.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of Information Technology presented a detailed roadmap to the prime minister, focusing on reforms in various segments of the IT sector during a high-level meeting held in Islamabad on Friday.

The meeting was briefed on the potential of various IT segments to contribute to the target of $25 billion in exports.

As per the statement, the meeting set ambitious targets for the next five years, including $15 billion from IT exports, $1 billion from telecom exports, and $10 billion through digitalization initiatives.

Minister highlights 25pc growth in IT exports, focus on $25bn target

“Pakistan has no shortage of talented manpower or resources,” PM Shehbaz said.

“With better utilisation of resources and by equipping our workforce through education and training, Pakistan’s IT exports can surpass even the $25 billion target,” he added.

As per the PMO statement, the prime minister appreciated the proposed IT sector reforms, terming them exemplary, and directed authorities to ensure their implementation.

He further instructed all institutions to work collaboratively to overcome the challenges impeding these reforms.

“I will personally oversee the implementation of IT sector reforms,” the PM said.

To provide Pakistani youth with international-standard education, training, and skills, the PM directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to prepare a comprehensive plan.

Highlighting the demand for Pakistani IT professionals in Gulf countries, PM Shehbaz called for swift action to capitalise on these opportunities. He also directed the establishing of a committee to ensure the implementation of reforms and foster cooperation among relevant institutions.

PM vows to achieve $25bn IT export target

The meeting was told that Pakistan’s IT exports had increased by 34% in the last four months. Additionally, Pakistan’s global e-governance ranking had improved by 14 positions, 2,500 new IT companies had been registered, and the country’s IT ranking had risen from 79 to 40.

As per the PMO statement, participants were also briefed on the proposed Labour Management System, which aims to utilise industry demand data to enhance workforce capacity through collaboration with educational institutions, ensuring job creation.

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

Moreover, a project was presented to facilitate freelancers and young IT professionals in receiving remittances more efficiently.

PM Shehbaz lauded the initiative for international payment gateways and called for its swift implementation.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal Cheema, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and senior officials from relevant departments.

